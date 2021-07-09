TNI Evening News Headlines – July 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 389 more COVID positive cases & 358 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 320 local contact cases and 69 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3341 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 906519.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 532 crore Covid package for 32 lakh MNREGA workers who have been affected by the pandemic. Workers, who worked in April, May & June will get extra Rs 50 for each day.

➡️ Odisha receives1.73 lakh doses of COVID 19 vaccine Covaxin today.

➡️ IPS Reshuffle in Odisha: 6 Districts get new SPs; present SOG Akhileshvar Singh has been transferred and posted as SP, Jagatsinghpur.

➡️ Department of Tourism invites applications for operation of Beach Shacks in 6 major beaches of the state as part of DoT’s initiative to promote Beach Tourism.

➡️ Odisha Govt reduces the timeline for issue of various miscellaneous certificates & land property mutation.

➡️ Driving License (DL) skill test in 10 (Covid) ‘B’ category districts, except Puri to resume from tomorrow.

India News

➡️ PM Modi reviews oxygen supply across India; over 1,500 PSA Oxygen plants coming up. PM Cares Fund will support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds: PMO.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID19 Vaccination coverage crosses 37 crore.

➡️ Navy prohibits flying of non-conventional aerial objects like drones within 3 kms over its assets.

➡️ CBSE introduces Online Training Course on Cyber Security.

➡️ Breastfeeding mothers should get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 without hesitation: ICMR.

➡️ Jyotiraditya Scindia takes charge as Union Civil Aviation Minister.

➡️ Delhi High Court dismisses LJP leader Chirag Pawan’s plea challenging LS Speaker’s decision to recognise Pashupati Paras as leader of party in the House

➡️ 2 cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 detected in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ No case of Lambda variant of COVID-19 found in India: Govt of India.

➡️ Sensex drops 182.75 pts to end at 52,386.19; Nifty declines 38.10 pts to 15,689.80

➡️ Rupee rises 7 paise to settle at 74.64 (provisional) against US dollar

World News

➡️ WhatsApp says privacy policy on hold for non-consenting users till enactment of data privacy law.

➡️ Bangladesh juice factory fire leaves 52 dead, dozens injured.

➡️ With 86 people still missing, search called off for survivors of Florida condo tower collapse.

➡️ China bans construction of tallest skyscrapers over public safety concerns.

➡️ Oman suspends flights from 24 countries, including India, Pakistan.