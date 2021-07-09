TNI Evening News Headlines – July 9, 2021

Key News Headlines of July 9, 2021. Details Below

By Sagarika Satapathy
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 532 crore Covid package for 32 lakh MNREGA workers
Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports 389 more COVID positive cases & 358 recoveries in the last 24 hours including 320 local contact cases and 69 quarantine cases.

➡️ 3341 Covid-19 patients have recovered from the disease in Odisha in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 906519.

➡️ Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik announces Rs 532 crore Covid package for 32 lakh MNREGA workers who have been affected by the pandemic. Workers, who worked in April, May & June will get extra Rs 50 for each day.

➡️ Odisha receives1.73 lakh doses of COVID 19 vaccine Covaxin today.

➡️ IPS Reshuffle in Odisha: 6 Districts get new SPs; present SOG Akhileshvar Singh has been transferred and posted as SP, Jagatsinghpur.

➡️ Department of Tourism invites applications for operation of Beach Shacks in 6 major beaches of the state as part of DoT’s initiative to promote Beach Tourism.

➡️ Odisha Govt reduces the timeline for issue of various miscellaneous certificates & land property mutation.

➡️ Driving License (DL) skill test in 10 (Covid) ‘B’ category districts, except Puri to resume from tomorrow.

India News

➡️ PM Modi reviews oxygen supply across India; over 1,500 PSA Oxygen plants coming up. PM Cares Fund will support more than 4 lakh oxygenated beds: PMO.

➡️ India’s cumulative COVID19 Vaccination coverage crosses 37 crore.

➡️ Navy prohibits flying of non-conventional aerial objects like drones within 3 kms over its assets.

➡️ CBSE introduces Online Training Course on Cyber Security.

➡️ Breastfeeding mothers should get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 without hesitation: ICMR.

➡️ Jyotiraditya Scindia takes charge as Union Civil Aviation Minister.

➡️ Delhi High Court dismisses LJP leader Chirag Pawan’s plea challenging LS Speaker’s decision to recognise Pashupati Paras as leader of party in the House

➡️ 2 cases of Kappa variant of COVID-19 detected in Uttar Pradesh.

➡️ No case of Lambda variant of COVID-19 found in India: Govt of India.

➡️ Sensex drops 182.75 pts to end at 52,386.19; Nifty declines 38.10 pts to 15,689.80

➡️ Rupee rises 7 paise to settle at 74.64 (provisional) against US dollar

World News

➡️ WhatsApp says privacy policy on hold for non-consenting users till enactment of data privacy law.

➡️ Bangladesh juice factory fire leaves 52 dead, dozens injured.

➡️ With 86 people still missing, search called off for survivors of Florida condo tower collapse.

➡️ China bans construction of tallest skyscrapers over public safety concerns.

➡️ Oman suspends flights from 24 countries, including India, Pakistan.

