TNI Morning News Headlines – July 9, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Odisha reports 2806 COVID-19 cases on Friday including 1613 quarantine and 1193 local contact cases.

➡️ Khordha reports 590 fresh Covid cases followed by Cuttack (441) and Jajpur (252).

➡️ Odisha reports highest ever single-day spike of 61 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours including 11 from Khordha, 6 each from Bargarh, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj and Puri. With this, the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 4,476.

➡️ Covid-19 vaccines are safe for pregnant women and the vaccines would be administered to them: Odisha Family Welfare Director, Bijay Panigrahi.

➡️ ‘Naba Jauban Darshan’ of holy Trinity Today; devotees will miss the darshan of deities due to the Covid pandemic.

➡️ No officials except police personnel on Ratha Jatra duty will be allowed to visit Puri town till July 24.

➡️ Fire breaks out in technical room at Red Cross Blood Bank in Baripada; computer and other equipments damaged.

➡️ Odisha Government plans to develop Eco-Cottages in Tourist Spots.

➡️ Odisha unit of Congress extends its support to Odisha Bandh to be observed by the left parties on July 15 over rise in fuel prices and essential commodities.

India News

➡️ India reports 43,393 new COVID 19 cases, 44,459 recoveries and 911 deaths in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Total case tally stands at 3,07,52,950 including 4,58,727 active cases, 2,98,88,284 cured cases & 4,05,939 deaths.

➡️ 42,70,16,605 samples tested for COVID-19 up to 8th July 2021. Of these, 17,90,708 samples were tested yesterday: ICMR.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

➡️ India’s Recovery rate increases to 97.19%. .

➡️ PM Modi to chair a high-level meeting to review augmentation & availability of oxygen across the country at 11:30 am.

➡️ Next season of reality show “Bigg Boss” will stream on OTT mode.

➡️ Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) has signed a contract worth about Rs 499 crore with the Ministry of #Defence for the manufacture and supply of Akash missiles to the Indian Air Force.

➡️ An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale hit 57km ESE of Ukhrul, Manipur at 5.56 am today: National Centre for Seismology.

➡️ Uttarakhand: Only 50 tourists are allowed at Kempty Falls (waterfall) in Mussorie.

➡️ PM Narendra Modi to interact with Tokyo-bound athletes virtually on 13th July at 5pm.

➡️ Rupee gains 4 paise to 74.67 against US dollar in early trade.

➡️ Sensex drops 331.17 pts to 52,237.77 in opening session; Nifty declines 92.10 pts to 15,635.80.

World News

➡️ Global coronavirus cases tops 185.5 Million, death toll surged to 4 Million.

➡️ 26 Colombians, 2 Americans behind Haitian President Jovenel Moise killing: Police.

➡️ Pfizer, BioNTech to seek authorization for the third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

➡️ 8 skydivers, 1 pilot killed in an airplane crash in Sweden.