Lockdown Dilemma: Gym & Salon Owners in Odisha up the ante

TNI Bureau: There has been a widespread protest against the Government’s decision not to Gyms and Salons & Spa and Beauty Parlours while allowing opening of various other activities.

The All Odisha Gym Owners Association has decided to launch an indefinite hunger strike from tomorrow at the Lower PMG Square, Bhubaneswar.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

Owners of the Salon & Spa and Beauty Parlours too held a demonstration, seeking reopening of their businesses.

They wonder why the Government turned apathetic to their concerns when they are ready to adhere to appropriate Covid behavior while running their businesses which is very crucial for their livelihood.

The Gyms and Salons & Spa have been shut down for the last two months and the owners are having a harrowing time. While the Odisha Government reopened all other activities in both Category A (6 AM to 6 PM) and Category B districts (6 AM to 2 PM), the ban on Gyms, Salon & Spa, Beauty Parlors, Malls, Multiplexes and Cinema Halls continue till further notice.