DOUP holds key meet; discusses issues related to South Odisha

Insight Bureau: Leaving no stones unturned to make the voices of South Odisha people heard at appropricil (Dakshina Odisha Unnayan Parishad) at Sahate forums, Bhrugu Baxipatra, the President of South Odisha Development Council today presided over a meeting of South Odisha Development Counid Laxman Nayak Bhaban in Bhubaneswar today.

They discussed various local issues of seven South Odisha distrcts including Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur and Kandhamal.

Permanent solution of border dispures of various areas of South Odisha on the Andhra Pradesh border, construction of Gunupur-Therubali Railway Project, implementation of Railway Rayagada Division, historic recognition to firstw war of independence in Paralakhemundi, creation of a biodiversity conservation zone in Mahendragiri in Gajapati district, constitutional recognition of saura lipi, establishment of a tribal university in South Odisha and a second agricultural university were among the issues discussed today.