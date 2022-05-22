Odisha-Mo Parivar holds Drawing Competition for Kids at Royal Lagoon

Insight Bureau: Whether blood donation or bringing back the mortal remains, Odisha-Mo Parivar continues to stand with the people through thick and thin.

Odisha-Mo Parivar grabbed everyone’s attention with a new initiatives.

Recently the social welfare wing of the Biju Janata Dal organised a drawing competition for the children.

More than 90 children took part in the drawing competition held at the Royal Lagoon in Raghunathpur area of Bhubaneswar.

The competition was held for 4 age groups which were Group A with 2-4 yrs, Group B with 5-7 yrs, Group C with 8-11 yrs and Group D with 12-16 years.

Drawing teacher Rabajash Kumar Nath and Imati Kumari Padhi were the judge of the event. 10 children have been felicitated for their creative art work. The award was presented with a certificate of merit.

In addition, all other contestants were also awarded prizes and certificates.

The Convenor of the ‘Odisha Mo Parivar’ Arup Patnaik appreciated the hidden talent. Joint Secretary, Odisha-Mo Parivar, Rudra Narayan Samantaray presided over the event.

The meeting was attended by Tadit Prasad Mohanty, the President of Royal Lagoon Welfare Association, Manik Bohidar, the member of Royal Lagoon Managing committee and key stakeholders of the Royal Lagoon.

For the first time Odisha-Mo Parivar organised a drawing competition for the children on April 30, 2022 at Trident apartment complex in Bhubaneswar to showcase their creativity, excellence and talent.