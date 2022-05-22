Sunday News Insight – May 22, 2022

🔸 Odisha Govt will take a final call on reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel after reviewing all details.

🔸 Srimandir Heritage Corridor project: Puri collector, sub collector meet Puri Shankaracharya.

🔸 Marital discord: Actress Varsha Priyadarshini files complaint against husband MP Anubhav Mohanty over alleged defamatory statements on social media.

🔸 BJP Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh joins Trinamool Congress (TMC).

🔸 Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe expresses gratitude to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for the humanitarian assistance.

🔸 INSACOG confirms first case of BA.4, BA.5 Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 in India

🔸 ASHA, over 1 million female volunteers in India, honored by WHO for their role in community health service.

🔸 Goa CM Pramod Sawant calls for reconstruction of temples ‘destroyed by the Portuguese’ in Goa.

🔸 Maharashtra govt slashes VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08, diesel by Rs 1.44

🔸 PM Modi leaves for Japan to attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event in Tokyo & participate in a roundtable with Japanese business leaders.

🔸 Austria confirms first case of monkeypox.

🔸 Iran Revolutionary Guards Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodayari assassinated in Tehran.

🔸 Max Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix.

🔸 Near 100 monkeypox cases confirmed in 12 countries, may spread globally: WHO.