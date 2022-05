Sunday News Insight – May 22, 2022

๐Ÿ”ธ Odisha Govt will take a final call on reduction of VAT on petrol and diesel after reviewing all details.

๐Ÿ”ธ Srimandir Heritage Corridor project: Puri collector, sub collector meet Puri Shankaracharya.

๐Ÿ”ธ Marital discord: Actress Varsha Priyadarshini files complaint against husband MP Anubhav Mohanty over alleged defamatory statements on social media.

๐Ÿ”ธ BJP Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore, Arjun Singh joins Trinamool Congress (TMC).

๐Ÿ”ธ Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe expresses gratitude to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin for the humanitarian assistance.

๐Ÿ”ธ INSACOG confirms first case of BA.4, BA.5 Omicron subvariants of COVID-19 in India

๐Ÿ”ธ ASHA, over 1 million female volunteers in India, honored by WHO for their role in community health service.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

๐Ÿ”ธ Goa CM Pramod Sawant calls for reconstruction of temples ‘destroyed by the Portuguese’ in Goa.

๐Ÿ”ธ Maharashtra govt slashes VAT on petrol by Rs 2.08, diesel by Rs 1.44

๐Ÿ”ธ PM Modi leavesย for Japan to attend the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework event in Tokyo & participate in a roundtable with Japanese business leaders.

๐Ÿ”ธ Austria confirms first case of monkeypox.

๐Ÿ”ธ Iran Revolutionary Guards Colonel Hassan Sayad Khodayari assassinated in Tehran.

๐Ÿ”ธ Max Verstappen wins Spanish Grand Prix.

๐Ÿ”ธ Near 100 monkeypox cases confirmed in 12 countries, may spread globally: WHO.