Don’t Play with Sentiments of Odias: Dharmendra on ‘Kamiya Jani Beef Row’

TNI Bureau: Don’t play with sentiments of Odias, advised Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan while reacting to the ongoing ‘Kamiya Jani Beef Row,’ which has become a national issue now.

While speaking to the media persons today, Dharmendra said that Lord Jagannath is the centre of devotion for all Odias and Sanatanis. “No one should do anything that hurts the sentiments of people. None should play with the sentiments of Odias, knowingly or unknowingly,” he said.

It is to be noted here that famous YouTuber Kamiya Jani entered the Puri Jagannath Temple along with 5T Chairman V.K Pandian recently. Her entry into the 12th century shrine has drawn missive criticism from all quarters as in several videos she had claimed to have consumed beef.

Even the Odisha BJP has been demanding the arrest of both Pandian and Kamiya Jani alleging that the duo have hurt the sentiments of the Hindus.