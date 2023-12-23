TNI Morning News Headlines – December 23, 2023

➡️ One person tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha in the last 24 hours.
➡️ Cholera Outbreak in Rourkela: Unofficial death toll rises to 15.
➡️ Odisha Governor Raghubar Das meets farmers, students and collects grievances during Rayagada visit.
➡️ SpiceJet cancels Delhi-Jharsuguda flight after making passengers ‘wait for 9 hours’.
➡️ India reports 752 new Covid cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours of which 266 were from Kerala and 70 from neighbouring Karnataka. Total cases stands at 3,420.
➡️ Bihar Government directs all districts and hospitals in the State to increase COVID-19 RT-PCR testing with random testing of arrivals at Patna, Gaya and Darbhanga airports.
➡️ Haryana Government declares winter vacation in all Government and Private schools of the State from January 1 to January 15, 2024.
➡️ One terrorist killed after the BSF troops foiled an infiltration bid on the International Border (IB) in J&K’s Akhnoor sector.
➡️ One killed, another injured as mortar shell explodes in Jammu & Kashmir’s Samba.
➡️ Gujarat Government will include ‘Bhagavad Gita’ as a supplementary textbook in school curriculum from classes 6 to 8.
➡️ Turkish Parliament panel to review Sweden’s NATO bid on December 26.
➡️ US hosts Quad Counterterrorism Working Group meeting in Honolulu, Hawaii.
