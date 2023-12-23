Kamiya Jani Beef Row: Union Minister Giriraj Singh joins the Outrage

TNI Bureau: Union Minister Giriraj Singh also joined the outrage over the ongoing Kamiya Jani beef row and condemned the entry of the ‘Beef Promoter’ YouTuber inside the Puri Jagannath Temple.

Taking to his official X (formerly known as Twitter) handle, Singh said that the violation of sanctity in Puri Srimandir is extremely disturbing.

VK Pandian helping a beef promoter inside the iconic Jagannath temple is a disregard for religion, history and spirituality. Immediate and serious action is necessary for those responsible, he said.

पुरी श्रीमंदिर में पवित्रता का उल्लंघन बेहद परेशान करने वाला है।

वीके पांडियन द्वारा प्रतिष्ठित जगन्नाथ मंदिर के भीतर एक बीफ प्रमोटर को अनुमति देना धर्म,इतिहास और आध्यात्मिकता की उपेक्षा है।

जिम्मेदार लोगों के लिए त्वरित और गंभीर करवाई अति आवश्यक हैं। pic.twitter.com/PEhC4Syb6U — Shandilya Giriraj Singh (@girirajsinghbjp) December 23, 2023

It is it be noted here that Odisha 5T Chairman VK Pandian and social media influencer Kamiya Jani sparked a major controversy in Odisha after the latter entered the Puri Jagannath Temple and consumed the ‘Mahaprasad’ at Radhaballav Math. She is accused of promoting beef on her channel.