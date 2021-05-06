Donate Blood 14 days after any Vaccine Jab

TNI Bureau: The National Blood Transfusion Council (NBTC) has revised the criteria for blood donation as per the international standard. Now, people can donate blood after 14 days of any of the vaccine jabs.

The blood donation deferral criteria for the vaccine is from 7 to 14 days in most countries. However, in India, the deferral period was set at 28 days after one vaccine jab.

With the change in blood donation criteria, a major crisis has been averted as there were apprehensions about scarcity of blood during the mass vaccination drive of 18-44 age group.

However, there is no scope for any complacency. People should donate blood before the vaccination although they are eligible to donate blood 14 days after the vaccination. It can be noted that a person cannot donate blood for 3 months after one donation.

New Guidelines:

👉 Deferral period for blood donation after Covid Vaccination reduced to 14 days.

👉 Donors can donate blood after each of any of the vaccine jabs.

👉 Example: If Covaxin jab is taken on May 10, one can donate blood after May 24 and get the second dose on June 8.

👉 Example: If Covishield jab is taken on on May 10, one can donate blood after May 24 and get the second jab after 8-10 weeks.