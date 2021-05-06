Odisha Govt seeks GST exemption on Covid 19 Vaccines

TNI Bureau: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday urged the Centre to exempt the GST on purchase of vaccine for COVID 19.

In a letter to the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, the Odisha Chief Minister said that the States have been asked to purchase vaccines out of their own resources to cover the 18 to 45 years age group of the population. These purchases attract the GST making the vaccines costly for the States. Hence GST needs to be exempted completely. It will reduce the cost for the States and facilitate our drive towards universal vaccination.

The CM also urged the Finance Minister to provide financial assistance to States from Cess and surcharges on Petrol, Diesel and liquor collected by the Central Government to strengthen the fight against the pandemic.