Dog bite in India: A major street menace

TNI Bureau: Repeated dog bite incidents have brought to the fore several questions. As if the menace of street dogs wasn’t enough, people now have to contend with their neighbours’ angry pets as well!

Data shows India recorded over 1.5 crore animal bite cases since 2019. The highest number of cases were recorded in Uttar Pradesh (27,52,218), followed by Tamil Nadu (20,70,921), Maharashtra (15,75,606) and West Bengal (12,09,232). On the other hand, Lakshadweep reported zero dog bite cases in the same period.

On the other hand, data firm ‘Statista’ estimates that the pet dog population in India was around 2.14 crore in 2019, and is expected to reach 3.14 crore by 2023-end. “The growth in the number of pet dogs in India led to increasing in pet food sales from USD 139 million in 2014 to USD 285 million in 2018,” it says.

According to India International Pet Trade Fair (IIPTF), six lakh pets are adopted in the country every year.

Kerala government started injecting rabies vaccine to all pet dogs as there have been 21 deaths due to rabies in the state so far this year. State government has asked people to register their pet dogs.

According to source, there has been a 57 per cent increase in the use of anti-rabies vaccine in 2021-2022 as compared to 2016-2017.

Rabies eradication projects are jointly implemented by the local self-government bodies and the Animal Welfare Department. September is being observed as Rabies prevention month.

Since April this year, 2,00,000 domestic dogs have been vaccinated against rabies. Apart from this, 1.2 lakh rabies vaccinations were given to people who had animal bites.

If we look into Odisha’s scenario then we will also know about many such cases reported daily.

In the state capital only, there are a number of dog bite cases are coming to the fore.