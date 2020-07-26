District-wise Report of COVID-19 Deaths in Odisha

TNI Bureau: With 10 COVID-19 deaths for the second consecutive day, the Coronavirus death toll in Odisha has gone up to 140. Ganjam accounts for 79 deaths – around 57% of the total fatalities in the State.
Khordha is at the second spot with 17 deaths (12 from Bhubaneswar) while Cuttack and Gajapati districts have reported 9 deaths each.
Apart from 140 COVID-19 deaths, Odisha has also reported 34 deaths due to other than COVID.
The mortality rate in Odisha has been at one of the lowest – 0.55%.
Let’s have a Look…
COVID-19 Deaths (140):
👉 Ganjam – 79
👉 Khordha – 17 (Bhubaneswar 12)
👉 Cuttack – 9
👉 Gajapati – 9
👉 Sundargarh – 5
👉 Rayagada – 4
👉 Puri – 2
👉 Balasore – 2
👉 Angul – 2
👉 Bhadrak – 2
👉 Kendrapara – 2
👉 Jagatsinghpur – 2
👉 Bargarh – 1
👉 Jajpur – 1
👉 Jharsuguda – 1
👉 Kandhamal – 1
👉 Nayagarh – 1
Deaths due to other than COVID (34):
👉 Khordha – 8
👉 Ganjam – 6
👉 Cuttack – 3
👉 Bhadrak – 3
👉 Sundargarh – 3
👉 Balasore – 2
👉 Mayurbhanj – 2
👉 Puri – 2
👉 Jajpur – 1
👉 Kendrapara – 1
👉 Keonjhar – 1
👉 Nabarangpur – 1
👉 Nayagarh – 1
Comments are closed.