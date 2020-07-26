District-wise Report of COVID-19 Deaths in Odisha

TNI Bureau: With 10 COVID-19 deaths for the second consecutive day, the Coronavirus death toll in Odisha has gone up to 140. Ganjam accounts for 79 deaths – around 57% of the total fatalities in the State.

Khordha is at the second spot with 17 deaths (12 from Bhubaneswar) while Cuttack and Gajapati districts have reported 9 deaths each.

Apart from 140 COVID-19 deaths, Odisha has also reported 34 deaths due to other than COVID.

The mortality rate in Odisha has been at one of the lowest – 0.55%.

Let’s have a Look…

COVID-19 Deaths (140):

👉 Ganjam – 79

👉 Khordha – 17 (Bhubaneswar 12)

👉 Cuttack – 9

👉 Gajapati – 9

👉 Sundargarh – 5

👉 Rayagada – 4

👉 Puri – 2

👉 Balasore – 2

👉 Angul – 2

👉 Bhadrak – 2

👉 Kendrapara – 2

👉 Jagatsinghpur – 2

👉 Bargarh – 1

👉 Jajpur – 1

👉 Jharsuguda – 1

👉 Kandhamal – 1

👉 Nayagarh – 1

Deaths due to other than COVID (34):

👉 Khordha – 8

👉 Ganjam – 6

👉 Cuttack – 3

👉 Bhadrak – 3

👉 Sundargarh – 3

👉 Balasore – 2

👉 Mayurbhanj – 2

👉 Puri – 2

👉 Jajpur – 1

👉 Kendrapara – 1

👉 Keonjhar – 1

👉 Nabarangpur – 1

👉 Nayagarh – 1