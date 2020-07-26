Odisha reports 1376 New Covid-19 Cases, 10 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported ten deaths and single-day spike of 1,376 COVID-19 cases on Sunday which took the tally of patients in the State to 25,389, including 9,287 active cases and 15928 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 1376 new cases, 917 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 459 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 484 new Covid-19 cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours.

👉 10 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 6 from Ganjam, 2 from Khordha and 1 each from Gajapati & Sundargah. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 140. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 79 in Ganjam District and 17 in Khordha.

👉 1 death due to other than COVID has been reported from Ganjam today, taking the Odisha toll to 34.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khordha (187), Keonjhar (103) and Puri (91).

➡️ New Cases: Ganjam (484), Khordha (187), Keonjhar (103), Puri (91), Cuttack (75), Gajapati (74), Rayagada (45), Sundargarh (33), Nayagarh (30), Balasore (29), Mayurbhanj (22), Nabarangpur (21), Balangir (19), Sambalpur (17), Dhenkanal (15), Malkangiri (15), Kandhamal (12), Deogarh (11), Kalahandi (11), Jagatsinghpur (11), Kendrapada (11), Bhadrak (10), Boudh (8), Jajpur (8), Koraput (7), Bargarh (7), Jharsuguda (6), Sonepur (5), Angul (5) and Nuapada (4).

➡️ New Deaths – 10 (Ganjam 6, Khordha 2, Sundargah 1, Gajapati 1)

➡️ New other than COVID Death (Ganjam 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 728

➡️ Samples Tested on July 25: 11,809