TNI Bureau: The maiden direct flight service between Bhubaneswar and Pune has commenced today. The flight service is being operated by Air Asia.

Timing:

➡️ Departure from Bhubaneswar: 1:50 PM

➡️ Arrival at Pune: 3:55 PM

➡️ Departure from Pune: 4:35 PM

➡️ Arrival in Bhubaneswar: 6:40 PM

*** No Flights on Saturdays.