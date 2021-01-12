Direct Flight between Bhubaneswar & Pune soon

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau:  To further enhance Air connectivity into Odisha, the State Government has agreed to provide financial support for Air Asia’s direct flight operation between Bhubaneswar and Pune for three months.

Apart from improving connectivity, the flight service will give boost to tourism, investor footfall and economic prospects of Odisha, Chief Minister Office tweeted.

Meanwhile, the first  consignment of Serum Institute’s COVID19 vaccine ‘Covishield‘ will reach Odisha today. Health workers & the regions with more Corona infections will be given more priority.

