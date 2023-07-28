Did You Know – The Disappearing Beach in Odisha

By Sagarika Satapathy
Did You Know

Chandipur Beach is known as the ‘hide and seek’ beach because twice a day during low tide, the sea water recedes upto 5 kilometers (3 miles), leaving behind only shells. The water returns during high tide.

