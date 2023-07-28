TNI Evening News Headlines – July 28, 2023
India will give 50% financial assistance to companies who manufacture semiconductors in India.
➡️ Miscreants loot cash from the donation box at Dakhina Dwara of Puri Srimandir late on Thursday night.
➡️Dismissed ASI Gopal Das Gopal Das killed Health Minister Naba Das as he feared threat to own life, revealed polygraph report.
➡️Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal appoints Dr Ashish Ghosh as Director of IIIT, Bhubaneswar for a period of five years.
➡️Deadlock over Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath at Puri Jagannath Temple continues.
➡️Sex ratio at birth improved by 15 points from 918 in 2014-15 to 933 in 2022-23: Government.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Semicon India 2023 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. PM Modi made announcement that India will give 50% financial assistance to companies who manufacture semiconductors in India.
Related Posts
➡️Semiconductor courses will be available in 300 colleges in India.
➡️NCP chief Sharad Pawar has called the meeting of Congress and NCP leaders at YB Chavan central this evening.
➡️The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposes Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for certain systemic deficiencies with respect to documentation pertaining to operations, training and engineering procedures.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan today at 6:09 pm: National Center for Seismology (NCS).
➡️Stuart Broad becomes first England bowler to reach 150 wickets.
➡️Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi takes ride in Delhi metro.
Comments are closed.