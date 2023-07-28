TNI Evening News Headlines – July 28, 2023

India will give 50% financial assistance to companies who manufacture semiconductors in India.

By Sagarika Satapathy
PM Modi inaugurated Semicon India 2023 in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. Semiconductor courses will be available in 300 colleges in India.
➡️ Miscreants loot cash from the donation box at Dakhina Dwara of Puri Srimandir late on Thursday night.
➡️Dismissed ASI Gopal Das Gopal Das killed Health Minister Naba Das as he feared threat to own life, revealed polygraph report.
➡️Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal appoints Dr Ashish Ghosh as Director of IIIT, Bhubaneswar for a period of five years.
➡️Deadlock over Banakalagi ritual of Lord Jagannath at Puri Jagannath Temple continues.
➡️Sex ratio at birth improved by 15 points from 918 in 2014-15 to 933 in 2022-23: Government.
➡️NCP chief Sharad Pawar has called the meeting of Congress and NCP leaders at YB Chavan central this evening.
➡️The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) imposes Rs 30 lakh fine on IndiGo for certain systemic deficiencies with respect to documentation pertaining to operations, training and engineering procedures.
➡️An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Afghanistan today at 6:09 pm: National Center for Seismology (NCS).
➡️Stuart Broad becomes first England bowler to reach 150 wickets.
➡️Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi takes ride in Delhi metro.
