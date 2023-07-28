TNI WhatsApp Group Voting: What will be BJD’s Stand during No Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha?

Out of 47 respondents, 34 persons expressed confidence that BJD will abstain from voting during No Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha.

By Sagarika Satapathy

The News Insight conducted a poll in its WhatsApp Group – What will be BJD’s Stand during ‘No Confidence Motion’ in Lok Sabha?

Out of 47 respondents, 34 persons expressed confidence that BJD will abstain from voting during No Confidence Motion in Lok Sabha while 12 have given in favour of the opinion that BJD will support NDA and 1 believed that BJD will go with Opposition.

