Dharmendra thanks Naveen over 10 acres of Land for Paika Bidroha Memorial

TNI Bureau: Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday thanked Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for approving 10 acres land for the proposed Paika Bidroha Memorial at Barunei foothills in Khurda district.

Pradhan took to Twitter and expressed his gratitude over the land approval.

The Union Minister further stated preparations for construction of the memorial has taken a ‘step forward’ and the memorial will act as an inspiration for youths of Odisha and the Country.

The Paika Rebellion or Paika Bidroha was an armed rebellion against the British East India Company’s rule in Odisha in 1817.