Dharmendra targets ‘Bariha Votes’ in Padampur

TNI Bureau: Hours before BJD took a big decision by announcing late MLA Bijaya Ranjan Singh Bariha’s elder daughter Barsha Singh Bariha as its candidate for Padampur Bypoll, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, BJP’s most prominent face in Odisha, played the ‘Bariha Card’ effectively.

While on his way to Padampur, Dharmendra visited the house of Martyr Madho Singh’s heir Late Tarakeswar Singh Bariha’s widow Rajmata Late Mamata Singh at Ghens and paid tributes to the departed soul while offering condolences to the bereaved family.

Dharmendra also garlanded the statue of Late Zamindar Jogendra Nath Singh Bariha at Ghens.

The message is loud and clear. 20,000+ votes of Bariha community are at stake. And, Dharmendra is leaving no stones unturned to get a major chunk for his party’s candidate Pradip Purohit. Will it work? Time will say.