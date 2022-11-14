National Sports Awards 2022: Details Here
National Sports Awards 2022: 25 Arjuna awardees including Odisha Hockey Player
TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, on Monday in an announcement, stated that it will confer 25 sportspersons with Arjuna award, including Table Tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal, who will receive the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022 on November 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
At the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Sharath Kamal had a standout performance, winning four medals, including three golds.
Eldhose Paul, Avinash Sable, Lakshya Sen, and Nikhat Zareen, who won medals at the Commonwealth Games, are among the athletes on the ministry’s list of recipients of the Arjuna Award.
For the first time, applications were only accepted online, and this year, sportspeople, coaches, and entities were allowed to self-apply through a special portal.
Odisha hockey player Deep Grace Ekka got Arjuna Award
Deep Grace Ekka, an Odisha hockey player, will be given the esteemed Arjuna Award. Ekka is one of 24 athletes from a variety of sports who have been nominated for the Arjuna award for exceptional achievement in sports and games.
Along with Ekka, 25 other outstanding athletes from the nation have been nominated for the Arjuna Award, including world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy, two of the best badminton players in the world. The Arjuna Award will also give to athletes Eldhose Paul and Avinash Sable, who brought honour to the nation by winning gold medals in the Commonwealth Games in 2022.
List of Arjuna Award Awardees:
1. Deep Grace Ekka: Hockey
2. Seema Punia: Athletics
3. Eldhose Paul: Athletics
4. Avinash Mukund Sable: Athletics
5. Lakshya Sen: Badminton
6. Prannoy HS: Badminton
7. Shri Amit: Boxing
8. Nikhat Zareen: Boxing
9. Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni: Chess
10. R Praggnanandhaa: Chess
11. Shushila Devi: Judo
12. Sakshi Kumari: Kabaddi
13. Nayan Moni Saikia: Lawn Bowl
14. Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar: Mallakhamb
15. ElavenilValarivan: Shooting
16. Omprakash Mitharval: Shooting
17. Sreeja Akula: Table Tennis
18. Vikas Thakur: Weightlifting
19. Ms Anshu: Wrestling
20. Ms Sarita: Wrestling
21. Shri Parveen: Wushu
22. Manasi Girishchandra Joshi: Para Badminton
23. Tarun Dhillon: Para Badminton
24. Swapnil Sanjay Patil: Para Swimming
25. Jerlin Anika J: Deaf Badminton
List of Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in sports and games:
Regular Category
1. Jiwanjot Singh Teja: Archery
2.Mohammad Ali Qamar: Boxing
3. Suma Siddharth Shirur: Para Shooting
4. Sujeet Maan: Wrestling
Lifetime Category
1. Dinesh Jawahar Lad: Cricket
2. Bimal Prafulla Ghosh: Football
3. Raj Singh: Wrestling
Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games:
1. Ashwini Akkunji C: Athletics
2. Dharamvir Singh: Hockey
3. B.C Suresh: Kabaddi
4. Nir Bahadur Gurung: Para Athletics
