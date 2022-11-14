National Sports Awards 2022: Details Here

TNI Bureau: The Ministry of Youth Affairs & Sports, on Monday in an announcement, stated that it will confer 25 sportspersons with Arjuna award, including Table Tennis star Achanta Sharath Kamal, who will receive the Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award 2022 on November 30 at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

At the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games, Sharath Kamal had a standout performance, winning four medals, including three golds.

Eldhose Paul, Avinash Sable, Lakshya Sen, and Nikhat Zareen, who won medals at the Commonwealth Games, are among the athletes on the ministry’s list of recipients of the Arjuna Award.

For the first time, applications were only accepted online, and this year, sportspeople, coaches, and entities were allowed to self-apply through a special portal.

Odisha hockey player Deep Grace Ekka got Arjuna Award

Deep Grace Ekka, an Odisha hockey player, will be given the esteemed Arjuna Award. Ekka is one of 24 athletes from a variety of sports who have been nominated for the Arjuna award for exceptional achievement in sports and games.

Along with Ekka, 25 other outstanding athletes from the nation have been nominated for the Arjuna Award, including world boxing champion Nikhat Zareen, Lakshya Sen, and HS Prannoy, two of the best badminton players in the world. The Arjuna Award will also give to athletes Eldhose Paul and Avinash Sable, who brought honour to the nation by winning gold medals in the Commonwealth Games in 2022.

List of Arjuna Award Awardees:

1. Deep Grace Ekka: Hockey

2. Seema Punia: Athletics

3. Eldhose Paul: Athletics

4. Avinash Mukund Sable: Athletics

5. Lakshya Sen: Badminton

6. Prannoy HS: Badminton

7. Shri Amit: Boxing

8. Nikhat Zareen: Boxing

9. Bhakti Pradip Kulkarni: Chess

10. R Praggnanandhaa: Chess

11. Shushila Devi: Judo

12. Sakshi Kumari: Kabaddi

13. Nayan Moni Saikia: Lawn Bowl

14. Sagar Kailas Ovhalkar: Mallakhamb

15. ElavenilValarivan: Shooting

16. Omprakash Mitharval: Shooting

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

17. Sreeja Akula: Table Tennis

18. Vikas Thakur: Weightlifting

19. Ms Anshu: Wrestling

20. Ms Sarita: Wrestling

21. Shri Parveen: Wushu

22. Manasi Girishchandra Joshi: Para Badminton

23. Tarun Dhillon: Para Badminton

24. Swapnil Sanjay Patil: Para Swimming

25. Jerlin Anika J: Deaf Badminton

List of Dronacharya Award for outstanding coaches in sports and games:

Regular Category

1. Jiwanjot Singh Teja: Archery

2.Mohammad Ali Qamar: Boxing

3. Suma Siddharth Shirur: Para Shooting

4. Sujeet Maan: Wrestling

Lifetime Category

1. Dinesh Jawahar Lad: Cricket

2. Bimal Prafulla Ghosh: Football

3. Raj Singh: Wrestling

Dhyan Chand Award for Lifetime achievement in Sports and Games:

1. Ashwini Akkunji C: Athletics

2. Dharamvir Singh: Hockey

3. B.C Suresh: Kabaddi

4. Nir Bahadur Gurung: Para Athletics