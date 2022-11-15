DAMaN creates National Buzz with 9.7 IMDB Rating; to be released in Hindi

TNI Bureau: The Odia biographical social drama film “DAMaN” has taken the IMDb ratings by storm and become the highest-rated Indian film on the portal. The movie currently has 9.7 ratings out of 10.

After a great success of “DAMaN”, the makers have decided to release the Ollywood movie in Hindi language.

Directed by Devi Prasad Lenka and Vishal Mourya, DAMaN already released in six cities in the country (in Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Raipur) for a week in single screen and multiplexes following its overwhelming response.

The movie was released on November 4 in 43 theatres across Odisha and now it is running at over 53 cinema halls.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

DAMaN stands for Durugama Anchala re Malaria Nikrakarana, which means Malaria Eradication in Inaccessible Areas.

The film is based on the real-life story of Dr. Omhar Hota, who saved hundreds of lives in Malkangiri between 2015 and 2018.

The film stars actor Babushaan Mohanty in the lead role as Doctor with Dipanwit Dashmohapatra playing the role of a pharmacist.

DAMaN has come as a boon to Ollywood and without much promotion.