Dharmendra seeks Independent Trains between Bhubaneswar & Kalahandi

TNI Bureau: Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has urged Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to run two independent trains between Bhubaneswar and Kalahandi.

In a letter, Pradhan sought the personal intervention of Goyal for running trains between Bhubaneswar-Jagdalpur and Bhubaneswar-Junagarh – for the convenience of the people in Kalahandi district.

“At present, the trains start from Bhubaneswar as one amalgamated train with 10 coaches bound for Junagarh and 12 coaches destined for Jagdalpur with a split up at Rayagada. On return journey, also the two separate trains are amalgamated at Rayagada and run towards Bhubaneswar as one train,” the letter said.