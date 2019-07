TNI Bureau: The Indian men and women’s Table Tennis team have registered thumping win in the final of the 21st edition of Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Odisha’s Cuttack on Friday.

While, Indian Women’s team bagged their first ever Commonwealth Table Tennis Championships title, defeating England 3-0, Men’s team beat England 3-2 in a thrilling final match to clinch Gold.