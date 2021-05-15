Dharmendra seeks 19 more Medical Oxygen Plants for Odisha

TNI Bureau: Odisha, now is witnessing record number of daily Covid-19 infection cases and deaths in various parts of the state. The requirement of oxygen, oxygen supported beds and ICU beds also have increased.



To meet the demand and to ensure adequate supply of oxygen for the patients in the state, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Saturday has sought urgent help from the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan.



In a letter to Dr Harsh Vardhan, Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has written regarding allocation of 19 more Pressure Swing Absorption (PSA) medical oxygen plants in 15 districts of Odisha. These are required in addition to 21 PSA plants being set up across various districts of the state, Pradhan said in the letter.



Out of the 15 proposed oxygen plants, two units need to be set up each at Balasore, Bolangir, Ganjam, Mayurbhanj, and one each would be set up in Cuttack, Deogarh, Dhenkanal, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Khordha, Koraput, Puri, Rayagada, Sambalpur and Sonepur. The setting up of these plants on a war-footing will go a long way in supporting the Covid-19 treatment of patients across Odisha, said the letter.



Expressing his heartfelt gratitude to the Ministry and Officials, Pradhan wrote, “India is facing one of its toughest battles against the 2nd wave of Covid-19, the invisible enemy. As cases surge exponentially across the country, Hon’ble Prime Minister has taken critical initiatives and crucial decisions to extend all possible assistance to States including Odisha in Covid-19 management and preparedness.”



“I once again urge your personal intervention as the matter is most urgent and timely action will help save precious lives of people living in a different parts of Odisha”, Pradhan said.



Notably, last month Prime Minister Narendra Modi had declared installation of 551 dedicated PSA medical oxygen plants in public health facilities across the country from PM Cares Fund, in addition to the 162 PSA plants allocated earlier.



It has been decided to set up 21 PSA plants across various districts of Odisha; 7 are being set up by DRDO, 7 by Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas and 7 by Govt. of India.





