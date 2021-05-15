Argus News Channel begins Satellite Journey

TNI Bureau: Leading Web Channel Argus News took a giant step forward by beginning its satellite journey today. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman launched the Satellite Channel today at a virtual launch ceremony.

While invoking Mahaprabhu Jagannath and rich cultural heritage of Odisha, the Union Finance Minister expressed confidence that Argus will function in an unbiased manner and serve the people with accurate and correct information in error-free Odia language.

Legendary Writer Prativa Ray and Padma Shri Punamasi Jani also attended the event and urged Argus to become people’s voice.

Sanjay Jena, Editor-in-Chief of Argus, shed lights on the three-year-old journey of Argus and said that the Channel will focus on the people at the grassroots level as well as the poor and needy.