TNI Evening News Headlines – May 15, 2021

Odisha News

➡️ Bhubaneswar reports single-day spike of 1118 Covid positive cases in last 24 hours including 174 Quarantine cases and 944 local contact cases.

➡️ Covid19 recovery tally crosses 5 lakh mark in Odisha with 10781 more patients recover in the last 24 hours. The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 502455.

➡️ Odisha Government constitutes a high-level advisory committee to suggest ways to combat Covid-19 pandemic in the State.

➡️ Odisha Government will be able to procure vaccines following a bidding process only after May 28.

➡️ Twin City Commissionerate Police launches e-permission for private employees.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) launches several measures for senior citizens during Corona Pandemic.

➡️ Berhampur Municipal Corporation (BeMC) to launch doorstep vaccination service for Senior Citizens from Monday.

➡️ Chandan Yatra of the Lords going on smoothly in Chandan Pokhari following all COVID protocols.

➡️ Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman inaugurates Argus satellite TV news channels.

➡️ Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) conducts massive sanitization drive in its three administrative zones today.

India News

➡️ No denial of vaccine or COVID-related service if person does not have Aadhaar: Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI).

➡️ Maharashtra reports 960 Covid deaths today, highest single-day figure.

➡️ Karnataka reports 41,664 new COVID-19 cases, Maharashtra reports 34,848 new COVID19 cases, Tamil Nadu 33,658 new COVID19 cases and Andhra Pradesh 22,517 new cases in the last 24 hours.

➡️ Bodies were seen in & on banks of Ganga in Ghazipur areas bordering Bihar’s Buxar.

➡️ Many trains will be cancelled/short terminated on May 17 & May 18 due to the cyclone warning in coastal Gujarat region: Western Railway.

➡️ Mortal remains of Soumya Santosh, who was killed in rocket launches on Israel by Palestine, arrive in Kochi.

➡️ 4 people including a 12-year-old child die after part of a building collapses in Ulhasnagar, Thane; 11 hospitalized.

➡️ PM Modi reviews preparedness on cyclone Tauktae, asks officials to take all measures to ensure safe evacuation.

➡️ Himachal Pradesh government extends ‘Corona Curfew’ till 6 am on May 26.

➡️ Non-bailable warrant issued against Olympic medalist wrestler Sushil Kumar & others in the case relating to killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium.

World News

➡️ At least 12 people were killed in China after two tornadoes hit.

➡️ WHO Chief asks countries not to vaccinate kids and donate to COVAX as COVID-19 to be ‘more deadly’ this year.

➡️ Pfizer may sell 50 million Vaccine doses to India by the third quarter of this year.

➡️ 12 killed in Afghanistan mosque.

➡️ Israeli strike on Gaza kills 10, unrest spreads to West Bank.