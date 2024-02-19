Dharmendra Pradhan to visit Sambalpur and Jharsuguda on Feb 20

TNI Bureau: Union Education and Skill Development Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is all set to contest from Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat, will visit Sambalpur and Jharsuguda tomorrow to attend various programs.

Dharmendra Pradhan is leaving no stones unturned to win this most important electoral battle of his life and has been visiting Sambalpur region frequently over the last few weeks.

Dharmendra Pradhan’s Schedule on February 20, 2024:

📌 Flagging off of Sambalpur-Darshan Nagar-Sambalpur (Astha Special Train) at Sambalpur Railway Station at 07:45 AM.

📌 Inauguration of Robotics Centre at Vedic International School, Pabpali Sason, Sambalpur at 08:45 AM.

📌 Inauguration of Skill India Centre at Majhipalli, Near Majhipalli Phandi, Sambalpur at 9:45 AM.

📌 Inauguration of various projects by PM Narendra Modi on Virtual Mode and foundation stone laying ceremony of Multipurpose Hall and Distribution of Football under Football for School at PM SHRI JNV, Goshala, Sambalpur at 10:30 AM.

📌 Release of 8 Commemorative Postage Stamps on Legendary Poets of Odisha and Cultural Heritage of Western Odisha at Sambalpur University at 2 PM.

📌 Launch of Rastriya Udyamita Vikash Pariyojana at Tapaswini Hall, Sambalpur at 3:45 PM.

📌 Visit to Jharsuguda Head Post Office Heritage Building at Thana Chwok, Jharsuguda at 06:15 PM.