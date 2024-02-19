TNI Evening News Headlines – February 19, 2024

➡️5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman Kartik Pandian today visited the under-construction Mission Shakti Bazar in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today inaugurated a two-day ‘Nua Odisha Global Summit on Growth and Employment’ in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha CM today laid foundation stone for the transformation of Harekrushna Mahatab State Library in Bhubaneswar.
➡️Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday flagged off the LAccMI Bus service in 5 more districts (Subarnapur, Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal and Sambalpur) through video conferencing.
➡️The annual tribal cultural festival-‘Aadi Fest’ came to an end in Baripada with the performance by Bollywood star Govinda.
➡️Former Minister Nabin Chandra Narayan Das quits Congress.
➡️Odisha Secondary School Teachers’ Association (OSSTA) to cooperate in the conduct of Matric examinations but symbolic protest to continue.
➡️Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi takes over as Vice Chief of Army Staff.
➡️Chandigarh Mayor Election Row: Supreme Court orders production of ballot papers and video; seeks prosecution of controversial Returning Officer Anil Masih for interfering with election process.
➡️A journalist, associated with Republic TV, arrested by West Bengal Police in Sandeshkhali.
➡️Sensex rises 281.52 points to close at 72,708.16, broader Nifty advances 81 points to close at all-time high.
➡️Palestinian death toll from the Israel-Hamas war has passed 29,000: Gaza’s Health Ministry.
