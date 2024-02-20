TNI Morning News Headlines – February 20, 2024

➡️Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan flags off the ‘Aastha Special Train’ from Sambalpur to Ayodhya.
➡️PM Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the construction of the permanent campus of the Central University, Koraput.
➡️Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER) Berhampur campus will be dedicated to the Nation by PM Modi today.
➡️Annual Matric exam for Class 10 students in Odisha commences today. More than 5.51 lakh students to appear the exam.
➡️Class 10 student found hanging in school hostel at Kamakshi Nagar in Bolangir; exam pressure suspected.
➡️Nagar Congress launches 12-hour Kantabanji bandh in Bolangir district protesting against death threat to MLA Santosh Singh Saluja.
➡️Ayodhya Master Plan 2031: The Government plans to invest over Rs 85,000 crore ($10 billion) over the next decade in the city.
➡️Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Jammu today and inaugurate, dedicate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 32000 crore.
➡️Special session of Maharashtra Assembly to commence today, Maratha quota likely on agenda.
➡️Priyanka Gandhi to join Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra on February 24 from UP’s Moradabad.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 5.2 hits Ladakh’s Kargil.
➡️Rupee rises 1 paisa to 83.00 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️The Official Teaser of Hindi movie ‘Yodha’ starring Sidharth Malhotra, Raashii Khanna and Disha Patani has been unveiled. Film to release on March 15.
➡️Television actor Rituraj Singh who has impressed fans with many of his amazing roles in the industry over the years passed away last night due to cardiac arrest. He was 59.
➡️Anush Agarwalla gets first ever Paris Olympics quota in Dressage for India.
➡️Israeli army killed 107 Palestinians and wounded 145 more within the past 24 hours.
➡️Foreign Ministers of Sweden, Latvia, Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis arrive in Delhi to attend Raisina Dialogue.
➡️Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented a car to his North Korean counterpart Kim Jong Un: Report.
➡️Earthquake of 4.7 magnitude hits Afghanistan’s Fayzabad.
