Dexamethasone – A Major Breakthrough in Corona Fight!

TNI Bureau: Not even in the wildest of imagination, would anyone have thought that a low dose steroid could act as a lifesaving coronavirus drug. Dexamethasone, which is also an anti-inflammatory drug that is used to treat arthritis and other such conditions, reduces the risk of death by 33.33 percent (on an average) for patients on ventilator support.

As suggested by the Scientists leading the UK-led clinical trial known as “RECOVERY”, Dexamethasone can cut the risk of death by 20 to 25 percent for patients who are on oxygen. The drug is currently in the trial phase of world’s biggest existing coronavirus treatment tests.

Another great thing is that the drug is widely available and cheap, so developing countries that are struggling with rapidly increasing number of corona cases will benefit tremendously from it.