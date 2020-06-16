English Fortnightly. Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check. Voice of Social Media.

NTA 2020 extends Application Deadline for UGC-NET, CSIR-NET & Others; Check details

By Sagarika Satapathy
TNI Bureau: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has further extended the last date to submit application form of six entrance exams for the 4th time to 30th June 2020, in view of the ongoing COVID-19.

Earlier, the deadline to apply for these exams was till June 15.

Submission of online application forms will be accepted by NTA up to 5 pm on, and application fees can be paid up to 11:50 pm. The requisite fee can be paid through credit or debit card, net banking, UPI, and PayTM.

Six Entrance Exams:

• IGNOU Ph.D. and OPENMAT (MBA) Entrance Examination-2020
• ICAR AIEEA 2020
• JNUEE-2020
• UGC-NET-June 2020
• Joint CSIR-UGC NET-June 2020
• AIAPGET-2020

