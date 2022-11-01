Destination Odisha: Similipal National Park
Spanning over 845.70 square kilometres in the northern part of Orissa's Mayurbhanj district, Simlipal National Park is an abode of nature’s scenic beauty and home to nearly 100 royal Bengal tigers and over 400 wild elephants.
Simlipal
TNI Bureau: With the reopening of Similipal National Park, tourists are all excited to visit the popular destination which is lying in the lap of Odisha.
Spanning over 845.70 square kilometres in the northern part of Orissa’s Mayurbhanj district, Simlipal National Park is an abode of nature’s scenic beauty and home to nearly 100 royal Bengal tigers and over 400 wild elephants. The park is also the treasure house of over 1000 species of plants belonging to over 100 families. Nature lovers can throng to the Similipal National Park from November 1 to June 15. This reserve is also part of the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves.
Visitors can also enjoy the beautiful waterfalls like Joranda and Barehipani and high hills like Meghasani and Tunkiburu in Simlipal.
Here are some major attractions of Similipal National Park:
BAREHIPANI: Known as one of the biosphere reserves in the country, Similpal national park is not only home to rich source of flora and fauna, but also abounds in some of the most magnificent tourist destinations one can find. One of such tourist destination is Barehipani water fall. Descending from a height of 1309 ft, it is the second highest waterfall in the country. The source of the waterfall is Budhabalanga River that flows over Meghasuni mountain. Situated in the core area of the national park, there cannot be any better spot to enjoy the pure bliss in the lap of nature elsewhere. The spot attracts thousands of people from across the country for its unique beauty. Well connected by road, railways Barehipani falls if truly worth paying a visit. The nearest railway station is Baripada while the nearest airport is situated at Bhubaneswar.
JASHIPUR: Jashipur is a town located in Mayurbhanj district, famous for its wildlife parks of India (Similipal), lush valleys, forest lands and scores of ancient temples. Located at an average elevation of more than 400 metres above sea level this hill town is a magnificent tourist attraction due to its hill side resorts, beautiful sightseeing. Once part of princely state, this town is now home to various temples and monuments more than centuries old. Only 30 km from Similpal Tiger Reserve, this destination always makes an instant mark on the tourists due to natural beauty and historical importance.
JORANDA: Joranda waterfalls is another top destination in Mayurbhanj alongside Barehipani waterfalls. located in the core area of Simlipal National Park, Joranda falls is the 19th highest waterfall in the country. Plunging from a lofty height of 490 ft, Joranda falls is a beautiful sightseeing destination in the core area of Similpal National Park surrounded by heavenly valleys, rich score of wildlife, lush greenery which give it worth a visit.
LULUNG: Lulung, situated on the banks of the tributary River Palpala is one of the entry points to Similipal National Park. Famous as an ideal picnic spot, the distant hill side view, surrounding dense cover of Similpal forest, perennial crystal clear river water and beautiful river bed makes it an abode of thousands of picnic goers every year. This place attracts many visitors especially nature lovers for its second to none and unique scenic view. Lulung is also well known for its stone utensils. Tourists who come here engage in various activities like hiking in the forest area of Similipal and explore wildlife, including elephants, deer and even predators like leopards and tigers. Situated at a height of 300 meters above sea level the climate of Lulung is wonderful. Tourists who have a knack of enjoying nature, must visit this place once in a lifetime. Lulung is very well connected by road, railways. The nearest town is Baripada which is well facilitated with railway station and bus transport and is only 20 kilometres away from Lulung.
Book your stay:
Government has eco tourism cottages for tourists in Similipal National Park.
One can book it’s stay by going into Odisha Tourism’s booking site: www.ecotourodisha.com
How to reach:
By Road: Baripada, the district headquarters of Mayurbhanj, on the junction of NH 5 and 6, is 270 km from Bhubaneswar, 240 km from Kolkata and 55 km from Balasore and 16 km from Pithabata, which is an entry point. The other entry point Jashipur is 97 km from Baripada on NH 6. Both places are well connected by regular bus services. Taxis and jeeps are available.
By train: The nearest railway station is Baripada, served by major trains running on the sector.
By flight: The nearest airports are Bhubaneswar (270 km) and Kolkata (240 km) Direct drive down from Kolkata is preferable.
Comments are closed.