Destination Odisha: Similipal National Park

With the reopening of Similipal National Park, tourists are all excited to visit the popular destination which is lying in the lap of Odisha.

Spanning over 845.70 square kilometres in the northern part of Orissa’s Mayurbhanj district, Simlipal National Park is an abode of nature’s scenic beauty and home to nearly 100 royal Bengal tigers and over 400 wild elephants. The park is also the treasure house of over 1000 species of plants belonging to over 100 families. Nature lovers can throng to the Similipal National Park from November 1 to June 15. This reserve is also part of the UNESCO World Network of Biosphere Reserves.

Visitors can also enjoy the beautiful waterfalls like Joranda and Barehipani and high hills like Meghasani and Tunkiburu in Simlipal.

