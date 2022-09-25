Delhi Food Outlet Serves Strawberry and Blueberry Samosa

TNI Bureau: The online world never fails to surprise us, particularly when it comes to cuisine creativity. Many such videos can be found on the Internet, ranging from social media users creating fusion dishes to restaurants serving unusual food combinations.

Gulab jamun burger shocked the Internet last week. Another food fusion has emerged, which has offended all samosa lovers everywhere. A Delhi restaurant is serving strawberry and blueberry samosa, which has disappointed the internet.

On Instagram, a food blogger named Burning Spices posted a video of himself eating the pink and blue samosas. He shows the ingredients for the samosas in the video. The pink ones are known as strawberry samosas and are filled with jam and strawberries. The blue ones, known as blueberry samosas, were made with blueberry jam. The samosas are served at a restaurant called the ‘Samosa Hub.’

The video has received 2.2 million views on Instagram, prompting users to question whether the innovation was truly necessary. “Please don’t do this with samosa it is an emotion,” one user wrote, while another added, “There should be a law against such fusion food.”