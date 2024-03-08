Delhi Cop suspended for kicking People offering Namaz

TNI Bureau: Delhi Police today suspended a Sub-Inspector (SI) who reportedly kicked and slapped some people who were offering namaz in Inderpuri on Friday morning.

Action against the SI was taken after a video purportedly showing him kicking and slapping the men offering prayers on the road went viral. He also can be seen yelling at the men and telling them to get up and leave the area.

Support Independent Journalism? Keep us live.

The unfortunate incident took place during the ‘Asar ki namaz’ around 2 PM near Inderlok Metro Station.

Speaking about the incident, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) M K Meena informed that the necessary disciplinary action is also being taken against the police officer who was seen in the video.

Meanwhile, he has been suspended with immediate effect, Meena added.