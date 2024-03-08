Manmohan Samal says NO to BJD-BJP Alliance in Odisha

TNI Bureau: Putting an end to all speculations, BJP’s State Unit President Manmohan Samal has ruled out any alliance with the BJD in Odisha, saying there has been no discussions at all.

Samal put up a volt face, saying all alliance speculations were baseless and there was no truth in it. “BJP will fight in all 21 Lok Sabha and 147 Assembly seats in the state”, he said.

While he has reiterated his old stand, but, nobody would believe his statement that there were no discussions on alliance. Even, Jual Oram and other BJP leaders had confirmed the developments earlier. Even, State BJP leaders had confirmed that alliance was on the cards.

The BJD leaders had also said the same on alliance. BJD leaders VK Pandian and Pranab Prakash Das had gone to Delhi yesterday to take the seat sharing discussion forward.

It is believed that BJP and BJD had reached an agreement on Lok Sabha seats, but there is a deadlock over assembly seats and back channel talks are still on. Samal’s statement can’t be considered as FINAL yet!