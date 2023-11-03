TNI Bureau: The air quality in Delhi has worsened so much that the Arvind Kejriwal-led Government announced closure of schools for two days (today and tomorrow).

As per the announcement, all government and private primary schools in the national capital city will remain closed for the next two days in response to the alarming surge in air pollution levels. But, the teachers and staff will have to go to the schools.

Informing about the decision in a social media post on X, Kejriwal said, “In light of the rising pollution levels, all govt and private primary schools in Delhi will remain closed for the next 2 days.”

Schools run by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) have been directed to conduct online classes for the students.

Directorate of Education, Delhi, in an order, said that all preschool, pre-primary and primary classes (Nursery to Class V) in physical form will remain suspended on these two days. “Teachers of these classes shall conduct classes on Online mode,” the order stated.

It is to be noted here that the city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) was 402 at 5 pm, the worst this season so far.