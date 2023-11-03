TNI Morning News Headlines – November 03, 2023

➡️ Another banker from Odisha and an alumnus of Utkal University, Manoranjan Mishra, is appointed as RBI executive director.
➡️ Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb reviews Srimandir Parikrama project.
➡️ CBI arrests auditor of Bhubaneswar AG office for taking Rs 6,500 bribe to clear medical bill.
➡️ Odia playback singer Debesh Pati arrested by Nayapalli police in Bhubaneswar following complaint of a girl from Bhadrak over love affair.
➡️ Odisha’s ace sprinter Srabani Nanda won Gold Medal in Women’s 200m at the ongoing 37th National Games in Goa.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates the ‘World Food India 2023’ event at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi.
➡️ Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiates the process of distribution of seed capital assistance of Rs 380 Crores to over 1 Lakh SHG Members, at the inauguration of ‘World Food India 2023’ in Delhi.
➡️ ED registered case against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and MLA Ravindra Waikar in connection with the construction of a luxury hotel on Jogeshwari BMC land involved in a scam.
➡️Delhi Air auality worsens; Schools to remain closed for 2 Days.
➡️ Long queue outside RBI Chandigarh branch to deposit, exchange Rs 2,000 notes.
➡️ Sensex jumps 414.06 points to 64,494.96 in early trade; Nifty climbs 125.5 points to 19,258.75.
➡️ Rupee falls 4 paise to 83.26 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️ Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma receives the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck upon his arrival in Guwahati.
➡️ Israel President meets envoys of countries whose nationals were taken hostage by Hamas.
➡️ US surveillance drones flying over Gaza Strip to help in hostage rescue efforts.
