Umerkote Tehsil Office suffers from Govt Apathy

TNI Bureau: Umerkote, the business hub of Nabarangpur district that connects undivided Koraput region with Raipur, another business centre of Chhattisgarh, continues to suffer from the government apathy, probably due to its geographical location of being a remote place in the tribal region.

Umerkote Tehsil (Sub-Registrar) Office, the lone destination of people in Umerkote, Raighar, Jharigaon and Chandahandi blocks, often fails to fulfill the aspirations of people in the region.

Situation has been precarious at Umerkote Sub-Registrar Office over the last few weeks, as the incumbent Tehsildar was transferred and posted at another location without making any alternative arrangements.

The land/house registration has been put on HOLD for several weeks, with District Administration turning a blind eye to the people’s grievances. Also, all the work of Umerkote Tehsil have been hampered due to this messy situation.

Absence of the Tehsildar and lack of clarity over the replacement officer, have added to the woes of common people, who wonder whether government is really serious of streamlining the process or making things tougher for them.

This is not just one-off case. People in the region often face such situation whenever the Tehsildar goes on a training or sick leave. Nobody bothers about the alternative arrangements, aggravating the situation further.

All the development work related to Umerkote Tehsil office have come to a standstill over the last one month or so.

It’s high time the CMO and 5T departments take stock of the situation and step in to resolve the crisis at Umerkote Sub-Registrar Office without further delay.