TNI Morning News Headlines – October 23, 2023

By Sagarika Satapathy
Asian Para Games, Men's High Jump-T63: India sweeps the podium - Shailesh Kumar wins Gold, Mariyappan Thangavelu wins Silver and Ram Singh Padhiyar wins Bronze.
➡️Deep Depression over Bay of Bengal to intensify into a Cyclonic storm in next 18 hours. Light to moderate rainfall at a few places is likely on 23rd and at many places on 24th & 25th October in coastal districts of Odisha.
➡️Devotees throng various puja mandaps in Odisha to have darshan of Goddess Durga on the occasion of Maha Navami.
➡️Sixth flight under ‘Operation Ajay’ from Tel Aviv carrying 143 people, including two Nepalese, reaches Delhi.
➡️India-US 2+2 meeting to be held in November second week.
➡️Actor Dalip Tahil has been sentenced to 2 months of jail time in an accident case.
➡️Rupee declines 3 paise to 83.15 against US dollar in early trade.
➡️Sensex climbs 56.3 points to 65,453.92 in early trade; Nifty gains 14.2 points to 19,556.85.
➡️Israel-Hamas war continues for 17th day, death toll increases to over 6,000.
➡️Israeli airstrikes continued to bombard Gaza, the Death toll on both sides has increased to more than 6,000.
➡️Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Myanmar.
