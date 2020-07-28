Debate: Your Suggestions to contain spread of COVID-19

TNI Bureau: Which one(s) will work to contain spread of Covid-19?

👉 Lockdown/Shutdown

👉 Section 144

👉 Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing

👉 Awareness Campaign & Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines

Your Views:

Laxminarayan Kanungo: Considering the improved situation in Delhi, I would like to go with Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing and Awareness Campaign & Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines. Lockdowns will serve no purpose.

Priyaranjan Samal: Lockdown/Shutdown and Section 144 cannot stop spreading, only can delay. It was proved boomerang for the economy and livelihood. Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing is most effective option. Unfortunately in Odisha, a few officers could not control the situation. Now Ministers are coming into action. Bagchi Sir went to hibernation. CM said number of testing will go beyond 15000. Till now, it couldn’t happen. He is busy on recovering KALIA money from the party workers.

Kazim Ali: Awareness Campaign & Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines will help.

Gaurav Das: Asymptomatic & Symptomatic Patients can be treated in Home Isolations. Severe Symptomatic cases must be referred to COVID Hospitals. No need of Lockdown after July. Let’s try to Built up our Economy with less manpower and less resources. Govt Should Focus on Education and reviving the economy. Strengthening Odisha’s Fight against COVID By Sanctioning crores of money is a bad Decision.

Pradeep Kumar Satpathy: Military Raj and no one should be allowed to go out of home for next 60 days.. Govt is already taking care of necessary food supply.. That army can deliver door to door.. Only solutions for irresponsible Indians…

Souranshu Prasad Sahoo:

1. Lockdown/Shutdown in required in pocket areas where there’s chance of spreading.

2. Strick efficient (upto tertiary contact Tracing if possible) Tracing Testing Tracking.

3. Awareness drive and strict enforcement of Covid 19 guidelines.

Gopal Sahu: Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing and Awareness Campaign & Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines.

Balakrushna Patra: One more option please. People’s selfless cooperation to Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing without panic creating.

Shishir Gamang: I think Awareness Campaign & Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines is most important as very few seems to be following it.

Jitendriya Raul: 4.Awareness campaign, 3. Massive Tracking/Testing/Screening.

Upper measures should be taken to seize the spreading.

Sachida Nanda Swain: Of course, Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing and Awareness Campaign & Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines! Delhi has shown that without lockdown or shutdown they can reduce the infections!

Sibasis Mohanty: Strict guidelines will work.

CA Sonu Hingora: Awareness Campaign & Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines with partial lockdown weekly two days.

Ranjan Kumar: Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing and Awareness Campaign & Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines will help.

Sangram Keshari Nepak: I support Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing and Awareness Campaign & Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines.

Suman Kumar Panda: Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing and Awareness Campaign & Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines are inter-related. Both should work.

Ajay Kumar Nayak: Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing and Awareness Campaign & Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines.

Lisa Pooja: Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing will help fight COVID-19.

Akhaya Dash: Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing and Awareness Campaign & Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines.

Ajit Dash: Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing.

Prakash Bhuyan: Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing.

Chakra Dhar Dash: Awareness Campaign & Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines.

Dev Kumar Gouda: Awareness Campaign & Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines.

Sambit Nanda: Section 144 for 3 months strictly.

Nanda Kishore Choudhury: Since in India people don’t follow rules – may be due to carelessness or some personal issues, it’s important to have all four bullet points listed above. People are aware, but are not willing to follow instructions for some reasons.

Prasanta Dash: All the options are needed.

Padmanav Patra: Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing + Immediate isolation.

Ayas Das: Massive Tracking/Screening/Testing and Awareness Campaign & Strict Enforcement of Covid-19 Guidelines.