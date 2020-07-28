687 Covid-19 Recoveries in Odisha Today; 307 from Ganjam

TNI Bureau: Odisha reported single-day COVID-19 recovery of 687 cases on Tuesday, taking the number of recoveries in the State to 18060.

A record number of 307 more Coronavirus patients have recovered in Ganjam today followed by Jagatsinghpur (59) and Bhadrak (57).

While Odisha has so far reported 28107 Covid-19 positive cases, the active cases now stand at 10545.

➡️ New Recoveries – Ganjam (307), Jagatsinghpur (59) and Bhadrak (57), Nayagarh (35), Jharsuguda (30), Jajpur (25), Cuttack (24), Gajapati (23), Malkangiri (18), Koraput (17), Kandhamal (16), Keonjhar (14), Baragarh (12), Balasore (11), Kendrapara (11), Sambalpur (11), Rayagada (10), Angul (5), Nabarangpur (3), Kalahandi (2), Bolangir (1) and Sundergarh (1).