Odisha reports 1068 New Covid-19 Cases, 5 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported five deaths and single-day spike of 1068 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday which took the tally of patients in the State to 29,175 including 10920 active cases and 18060 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 1068 new cases, 662 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 406 are local cases.

The Daily COVID-19 Positivity Rate in Odisha has declined to 9.93% on July 28 as compared to 13.33% recorded on July 27.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with single day spike of 245 new Covid-19 cases and 1 death in the last 24 hours.

👉 5 new COVID-19 deaths reported today including 1 each from Ganjam, Khordha, Balasore, Malkangiri and Puri. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 159. The death toll due to Covid-19 mounted to 86 in Ganjam District and 20 in Khordha.

👉 1 death due to other than COVID has been reported from Bhadrak today, taking the Odisha toll to 36.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Khordha (194) and Sundargarh (112).

➡️New Cases: Ganjam (245), Khordha (194), Sundargarh (112), Gajapati (88), Koraput (66), Cuttack (61), Nayagarh (29), Balasore (29), Nabarangpur (26), Balangir (26), Rayagada (24), Sambalpur (21), Mayurbhanj (20), Angul (20), Kalahandi (19), Puri (16), Jajpur (12), Jharsuguda (12), Kandhamal (11), Nuapada (11), Kendrapada (8), Bargarh (5), Bhadrak (4), Jagatsinghpur (3), Sonepur (2), Deogarh (2), Malkangiri (1) and Dhenkanal (1).

➡️ New Deaths – 5 (1 each from Ganjam, Khordha, Balasore, Malkangiri and Puri)

➡️ New other than COVID Death (Balasore 1)

➡️ New Recoveries – 687

➡️ Samples Tested on July 28: 10,750