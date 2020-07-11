Debate: Lockdown needed in Bhubaneswar? Your Views…

TNI Bureau: With rising COVID-19 positive cases across Bhubaneswar including Hospitals, is there is a need to impose a complete Lockdown in the Capital City? Will the Lockdown help?

Your Views:

Padmanav Patra: No. And what is complete lockdown?

Bijoy Rout: May be …but the administration is not so serious ….

Suresh Dash: Lockdown in no way helps spreading of Corona. Rather stop all restrictions and watch.. corona will come down.

Sanat Kumar Mohanty: Shutdown is counterproductive now. Rather educate people and penalise them for violating safety instructions.

Srinibash Samal: Obviously it’ll be a good step to prevent.

Umasankar Sahu: Actually if we keep our markets open and we ourselves understand our duties against the said epidemic COVID19, we could manage a normal life gradually but we people never understand, Hence there is no way other than complete shutdown.

Anantanarayana Mahanty: Technical Advisor Jayant Panda had said that more infections will help us fight the Coronavirus. Seems the Odisha Government is now following the same methodology.

Navin Das: It will somehow help.

Nirmal Panda: The Indian Scientists’ Response to COVID-19 (ISRC), an independent collective of around 600 scientists, has estimated that 8,000 to 32,000 fatalities had been averted till May 15, compared to a “do-nothing” scenario.

Biswwaraj Nayak: Allow markets to open from 7 am to 2 pm. Impose curfew from 2 pm to 7 am . Only allow movement of official staffs in between 5 pm to 7 pm. Allow only Grocery, Fish/mutton, milk booths , and pharma stores to open on weekends and allow home delivery only. Allow the transmission, but with low viral load. In fact Govt could have done this from the beginning and it could have saved the economy.

A P Subhakanta Samal: Yes, the government should shutdown as the cases have been rising. But people should be aware about the worsening conditions.

Sachida Nanda Swain: Nope. People have to have self awareness about the seriousness of the virus. They have to take all kind of safety measures when coming out for buying essential items or for any work. Need to maintain social distance and follow all healthy measures suggested.

Laxminarayan Kanungo: No. Some experts say- The virus may stay for 2 to 3 years. It will ruin the state economy. Odisha government may start deferment of salary payment to govt employees like Telangana due to slash in tax collection. Rather, stop all these shutdowns. Penalise people for social distance violations and publish it widely through mass media.

Sibasankar Dasmahapatra: Definitely the complete & strict lockdown/shutdown will help. But state will suffer from severe economic crisis. I personally feel, Govt should not bear medical treatment cost for Covid Patients. At least Govt should declare no free treatment further for Next Covid Patients. Then the fear will come to public’s mind. Public are not taking this disease seriously. When financial burden will be there, they may show some seriousness.

Dev Kumar Gouda: Yes. 2 Weeks Complete SHUTDOWN Is Must Needed.

Sachidananda Sahu: As Govt to speed up the testing capacity from Monday onwards, we will see more numbers . As soon as we complete the testing of all the Returnees, we will be in a good position. There will be a big spike initially, but it would go down gradually. So, No shutdown is required as major testing to be done in quarantine centres and more cases will come more from there only.

Silvana SC: No, but social distancing, hygienic norms, immune system boosting etc. yes.

Mamata Sahu: Yes.

Sonali Lenka: I support Shutdown 100%.