COVID-19 Death Toll in Odisha at 61; Others 18

TNI Bureau: Odisha has so far reported 79 COVID-19 or COVID related deaths. While COVID-19 Death Toll stands at 61, deaths due to other than COVID have gone up to 18.

Ganjam leads the chart with 36 COVID-19 deaths, followed by Khordha (9).

Districts with COVID-19 Deaths (61):

👉 Ganjam – 36

👉 Khordha – 9

👉 Cuttack – 6

👉 Puri – 2

👉 Angul – 1

👉 Bargarh – 1

👉 Bhadrak – 1

👉 Gajapati – 1

👉 Jajpur – 1

👉 Kendrapara – 1

👉 Rayagada – 1

👉 Sundargarh – 1

Deaths due to Other than COVID (18):

👉 Cuttack – 3

👉 Khordha – 3

👉 Balasore – 2

👉 Bhadrak – 2

👉 Mayurbhanj – 2

👉 Ganjam – 1

👉 Keonjhar – 1

👉 Kendrapara – 1

👉 Puri – 1

👉 Nabarangpur – 1

👉 Sundargarh – 1