Odisha reports 570 new Covid-19 Cases; 5 Deaths

TNI Bureau: Odisha has reported five deaths and new 570 COVID-19 cases on Saturday which took the tally of patients in the State to 12526, including 4475 active cases and 7972 recovered ones.

👉 Of the 570 new cases, 384 cases have been reported from quarantine centres while 186 are local cases.

👉 Ganjam continues to be the worst-affected District in the State with more 2 deaths and 218 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

👉 5 new COVID-19 deaths reported today, 2 from Ganjam, 1 from Puri, 1 from Khordha and 1 from Cuttack. With this the Covid-19 death toll in Odisha has gone up to 61. The deceased have been identified as Male 70 (Puri), Male 46 (Cuttack), Female 56 (Bhubaneswar), Male 55 (Ganjam), Male 72 (Ganjam).

👉 One death due to other than COVID has been reported from Kendrapara District, taking the toll to 18 in the State – 62-year old Covid positive female of Kendrapara district due to brain tumour.

👉 Other districts that reported high number of positive cases, include Cuttack (46), Sundargarh (44), Nayagarh (37) and Khorda (37).

Odisha Corona Updates –

New Cases: Ganjam (218), Cuttack (46), Sundargarh (44), Jajpur (40), Khordha (37), Nayagarh (37), Jharsuguda (31), Gajapati (25), Jagatsinghpur (16), Puri (15), Keonjhar (14), Angul (11), Koraput (11), Mayurbhanj (10), Kendrapara (6), Balasore (3), Boudh (3), Bhadrak (2), Sambalpur (1).

