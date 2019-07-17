Daily Epaper. 100-Word Edit. Fact Check.

Death Sentence suspended; Kulbhushan Jadhav to get Consular Access

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: In a big victory for India, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) today suspended Kulbhushan Jadhav’s death sentence by a Pakistani military court.

Ruling in favor of India, ICJ has granted consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav. The Court has directed Pakistan to provide effective review and reconsideration of his conviction and sentences.

Meanwhile, the world court has rejected India’s request for annulment of military court decision & allowing safe passage to India.

The verdict was read out at a public sitting of the United Nations court in The Hague.

