Sasmit Patra demands Special Category Status for Disaster prone States

By TNI Bureau
TNI Bureau: Biju Janata Dal MP Sasmit Patra has given Zero Hour Notice in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday over “need to declare the states hit by major calamities as special focus states.”

Patra said states like Odisha suffers from natural calamities like Cyclone Fani which caused large scale devastation. Therefore he demanded for Natural Calamity to be added as a provision for Special Category status of a state like Odisha.

A large number of MPs cutting across state and party lines also lends their support to this matter of extreme importance for Odisha as well as other disaster prone states across the country.

