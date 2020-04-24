Cyclonic Storm may not hit Indian Coastline: SkyMet Weather

TNI Bureau: Contrary to some reports in media that warned about a possible Cyclone in Odisha Coastline on May 1-3, the SkyMet Weather has clearly said that the Cyclonic Storm will keep a safe distance from Indian Coastline and may head towards the Myanmar-Bangladesh Coast.

Here are the findings of SkyMet Weather:

👉 Cyclonic Circulation over the Andaman Sea on 27th April 2020.

👉 May turn into a Depression on 29th April and a Deep Depression on 30th April.

👉 Cyclonic Storm likely to be formed in the North Andaman Sea on 1st May, 2020.

👉 May intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm, keeping a safe distance from Indian Coastline.

👉 The storm will gain further strength and head towards Myanmar-Bangladesh Coast.

👉 Landfall may (probability) occur in the coastline from Yangoon (Myanmar) to Chittagong (Bangladesh).